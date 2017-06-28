Arm floaties won't keep your kids safe in the water - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Arm floaties won't keep your kids safe in the water

Safe Kids Missoula is urging families to be extra cautious around water following the incident at Gallatin River

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four in the US. In Montana, drowning occur mostly in natural bodies of water. Safe Kids Missoula adds that for every child that dies from drowning, four more are left with a serious injury. 

The use of proper floatation devices can help prevent this. 

“Arm floaties are not a replacement for a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest,” says Kaci Briggeman, Safe Kids Missoula Coalition member and owner of Montana Infant Swim, a provider of Infant Self-Rescue Swimming Lessons. “We are glad the child and the rest of the family is okay – what a terrifying experience! We want to remind families to use proper flotation devices, and respect the rivers and bodies of water surrounding us.”

Briggeman offers these flotation device safety tips (courtesy Safe Kids Missoula):

Throw Those Floaties Out!

Between the bright colors, the characters, the fun, and the freedom “floaties” appear to offer, the dangers they present might be surprising. The American Academy of Pediatrics says to, “Avoid inflatable swimming aids such as ‘floaties.’ 

They are not a substitute for approved life jackets and can give children and parents a false sense of security." The term “floaties” refers to any device put on a child or that a child is put into that makes them float in water, including water-wings, inflatable swim rings, infant neck rings, and pool noodles. If the flotation device makes a parent or guardian feel like their child is safe in the water without knowing how to swim, or if it makes the child feel like they can swim and holds them vertically in the water, it should be avoided.

Floaties can make children feel comfortable and excited in the water, and many kids feel as though they can swim. Sometimes, parents think so too, saying, “they can swim with their floaties on.” That is not swimming. Being vertical in the water and using a ladder climbing motion to move with the head tilted back to get air is the position of drowning.

Use Proper Life Jackets Appropriately

Lifejackets are a very important layer of protection. Having a properly-fitting lifejacket and knowing when to use it determines how effective that layer will be. Using lifejackets on water crafts and by moving water can save lives. When looking for a life jacket, you need to be sure of a few things:

1. Make sure the lifejacket is U.S. Coast Guard Approved.
2. Be wary of hand-me-down life jackets. The foam and fabric can deteriorate and become ineffective.
3. Follow the weight recommendations for life jackets, and do not round up a child’s weight. If a child is 28lbs, they need to be in an infant lifejacket that is for kids under 30 lbs.
4. Life jackets are not a swim toy. If children are put in a lifejacket to swim around, they are going to learn the same drowning behaviors they would swimming in a floaty.
5. Tighten all straps in the lifejacket so that it moves as little as possible up, down or side to side on the child in the water. It will not work properly if it is not tightened correctly.
6. Test the life jacket in the water. Have children float in it so they know what it feels like.
It is imperative to note that lifejackets are not a substitute for adult supervision or swim instruction. Formal swim instruction has shown an 88% decrease in the risk of drowning for kids.

