Best towns in Montana for 401(k)s

SmartAssest released new data on where 401(k) plans are performing the best to help people increase their savings. According to the research, Missoula is one of the best places in Montana for 401(k)s. 

Rank

City

Employer Contribution Percentage

Investment Performance

Administrative Fees

Best 401(k) Plans Index

1

Bozeman, MT

49.8%

0.0%

0.2%

76.36

2

Billings, MT

42.4%

-0.8%

0.2%

72.29

3

Kalispell, MT

40.8%

-0.8%

0.2%

71.71

4

Great Falls, MT

33.0%

-1.0%

0.1%

67.96

5

Missoula, MT

32.9%

-0.6%

0.2%

67.75

6

Livingston, MT

28.9%

1.3%

0.3%

66.61

7

Whitefish, MT

29.8%

-1.4%

0.4%

64.65

8

Miles City, MT

26.4%

-1.1%

0.2%

64.35

9

Belgrade, MT

25.2%

-1.6%

0.3%

62.63

10

Lewistown, MT

22.6%

-1.4%

0.4%

61.27



Additional information on the study, including the full results, methodology, and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/retirement/401k-calculator#Montana
 

