No injuries in reported black bear incident, bear euthanized

An early morning bear attack report resulted in no human injuries Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Bull Lake area of Lincoln County where two black bears were tearing apart a tent.

Luckily the people who had been camping in the tent left the night before due to bear activity.

Occupants of a cabin witness the bears attacking the tent and believed they saw blood. They tried yelling to scare the bears off, but didn't get a response.

FWP euthanized the first bear and are trying to trap the second bear. They believe that the two adult bears are food conditioned.

Intentionally feeding bears is against the law and can result in a criminal citation. Don't leave food or attracts out to reduce the risk of possible conflicts. FWP adds that food conditioning animals can put people at risk and leads to those animals being euthanized.