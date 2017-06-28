MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal" - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MHP states, "Do not swerve out of the way of an animal"

BOZEMAN -

While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger.

Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week.

MHP States:

  1. Do not swerve out of the way.
  2. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel.
  3. You also want to make sure to stay in your lane and not veer into oncoming traffic this could cause you to lose control, potentially resulting in a more serious crash.

 And above all else, Montana Highway Patrol wants to make sure you are wearing your seatbelt. 

