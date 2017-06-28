Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its tra - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its tradition running

BOZEMAN -

Bozeman's annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its long-standing tradition running. 

The show, which has been a community fixture for Bozeman residents for more than 20 years, might go dark next year because of lack of donations. 

"So the big shows could be quite costly to get the height and the color in the size I expect the shows in the fairground those fireworks to be quite a bit of money," said Trever Bair, Bozeman fireworks employee.

Trever Bair is selling fireworks for Fourth of July and says he looks forward to the fireworks show each year. 

 "It's something that we can look forward to every year,” said Bair. I can see it from the stand. So it's really nice thing to do and at the end of the day to be a part of the community as well celebrate our independence."

But without donations the show may not go on. 

“Just the funding for the fireworks is amazing it's $27,000 and a 23 minute show,” said Whitney Miller,Gallatin Empire Lion Club.

Whitney miller with the Gallatin Empire Lions Club says the festival, as a whole is pretty costly.

"The entire show it's about $75,000 in that is raised between the lions club and in the Bozeman symphony so our goal is around $40,000," said Miller.

The organization has received $29,000, but that isn't enough to secure next years show.

"We just had an out pour of people giving us small donations and large donations realizing that this is a community event,” said Miller.  “I think they're very shocked and sad to see that this could potentially be the last show. Not only do we need the donations to do the show for next year, we need a commitment from corporate sponsors. We need to know that we will actually get these funds"

Bair says he understands why so many people love fireworks.

"I think people love fireworks, because they're exciting and the color just makes you feel,” said Blair. “It's very in sync with what we're celebrating freedom and makes people happy. It makes people look up words and I feel like in a small way it gives people some hope and some excitement for what it's meant to symbolize."

If you want to help, you can drop off those donations at our station in Bozeman, Mattress King, all three Town and Country stores and the Gallatin Empire Lions Club.

 

