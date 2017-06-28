University of Montana professors and graduation students help promote a higher education for young Native American students

Some Native American children in Montana are getting a big boost.

That boost comes from a grant in the form of summer camp from Montana Gear Up.

Montana Gear Up is an organization that promotes a higher education for all students despite their economic background.

Young Native American students get the chance to engage with accomplished Native American professors and graduate students.

And while the focus is on math and science, the ancillary benefits are vast.

The emblems of Montana's reservations hang proudly on the walls of the University’s Native American Studies Department.

Aaron Thomas is the Director of Indigenous Research and Stem -- or science, technology, engineering and math education.

He wants the children to have the same opportunities as any other Montana student.

He is one of the people organizing Camp Stem is Cool Montana

Aaron Thomas said, "They get a chance to see us as role models. See fellow Native Americans that are either like myself, a professor, or our graduate students who have gone through undergraduate schooling. They see ok there are other Natives who are doing things in science and math. That our graduate students are getting their PHDs, getting their masters degrees, showing them that this is attainable. "

Thomas said organizers chose to take the camps to the reservations so the camps can be part of the communities and so Native American students, being no different than any other middle-schoolers need to see that STEM classes can be fun.

Thomas said, "We have them make rockets and then we have a competition to see which rockets can go the farthest. And sort of that competitive nature in them comes out. And even though it is sort of a science activity they really get into it and then they care how far their rocket goes."

Learning how far education goes for children on the reservation may be a direct result of what Native kids will learn this summer at Camp Stem is Cool Montana.

Thomas said the first camp of the summer took place last week at the Fort Belknap Reservation and he said it went really well.

Thomas said that the young Native Americans enjoyed the camp so much that the numbers grew as the days went on.

He said he is looking forward to the second camp of the summer, which will take place next week at the Crow Indian Reservation.