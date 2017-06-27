Whitefish firefighters thank a pair of good Samaritans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish firefighters thank a pair of good Samaritans

WHITEFISH -

A round of thanks from Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 to a group of good Samaritans on Tuesday, after rescuing an injured, elderly man.
The following post was listed on the firefighters Facebook page:
"We would like to thank two gentleman from Persson Tree Service (working for Lincoln Electric) Andrew and Jeremy found an elderly man who had fallen off his roof 20 some hours previous. He had laid in one position injured, unable to move all night though the cold and rain. They found him when they came to maintain the power line on his property. They relayed radio out to DNRC , who was able to get WFD and Alert dispatched. Great job guys! Thank you for your help and great attitudes!"

