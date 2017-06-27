PILT payments provide key funds for MT counties

Millions of dollars are feeding back into Montana as part of an annual payment to counties all around the United States, but could future payments be in jeopardy?

PILT payments, which stands for Payment in Lieu of Taxes, are issued by the federal government each year as a way to offset losses from property taxes on federal land.

Here's a link for more information on how the 2017 PILT payment funds were allocated across Montana: https://www.nbc.gov/pilt/counties.cfm?term=county&state_code=MT&fiscal_yr=2017&Search.x=36&Search.y=13&Search=Search

Generally the money is used for funding public services like firefighting or police work, infrastructure needs, or construction of important buildings like schools.

In 2017, the total amount coming into Montana is $31,786,271, and only five states will receive more than the Treasure State.

Harold Blattie, Executive Director of the Montana Association of Counties (MACo) said there are no strings attached to how any county can spend the money given to them.

"It's an attempt by Congress to reimburse counties at least in part for the loss of revenue because of the federal lands not being subject to property taxes," Blattie said.

Blattie also made it very clear that local governments are always very appreciative of this help from Congress, but said currently there are no plans in place for complete allocation of the PILT payments in 2018.

Montana has over 27-million acres of land that is federally owned, so sharp cuts could create a number of problems for counties.

One example, he said, is Lewis & Clark County, where last year's PILT payments made up about 20% of the county's general fund.

"Reduced patrols, reduced purchases of new patrol vehicles or other equipment, reduced buildings or remodels that were being planned," Blattie outlined. "For the roads department, you would see projects that are sitting there ready to go, but they don't have the funding so they can't put them out to bid."

Despite his concerns, Blattie said having a Secretary of the Interior like Zinke, who comes from a state where these funds are important, is an advantage for negotiating future PILT payments, saying there is time for Congress to change their minds before June of 2018.