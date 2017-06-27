Lightening storms causes multiple fires in Ninemile & Alberton

Planes are still flying over and checking the Ninemile and Alberton area after lightning strikes caused multiple fires last night.

Frenchtown Rural District firefighters worked to contain the fires until early morning.

Mel Holtz with the fire department said the size of the fires wasn't the problem, but getting to them was.

"Some of those forest service roads back there are kind of winding around. We spent time finding access to it and crews were able to hike to it after that,” said Holtz.

When firefighters eventually reached the fires, Holtz said they were surprisingly small, almost campfire small.

As for residents nearby their homes were in no danger.

Although, one resident said she was still worried especially when the wind picked up during the storm.

"It's getting to be pretty dry even though we did have a nice thunderstorm, but the wind picked up a lot too,” said Lynda Munch, Alberton Resident.

Holtz with the fire department said the smoke was an issue but there is no need to evacuate homeowners.

He also mentioned the Forest Service and DNRC were a big help in putting these fires out.

Firefighters at the Frenchtown Rural Fire District also want to remind residents open burning seasoning ends June 30th.