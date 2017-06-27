Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

The exact number of quakes recorded since June 12 by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations is 1,100 at the time of this article.

Scientists with the University of Utah say while this is higher than usual, it is nothing to worry about. They say Yellowstone is an active volcano and it's just the way the earth works.

A few weeks ago Yellowstone experienced its largest earthquake since 2014. The magnitude was 4.4.

The quake hit the West Yellowstone area but people as far as Gardiner felt the ground shake.