Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

Posted: Updated:
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.  

The exact number of quakes recorded since June 12 by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations is 1,100 at the time of this article.

Scientists with the University of Utah say while this is higher than usual, it is nothing to worry about. They say Yellowstone is an active volcano and it's just the way the earth works.

A few weeks ago Yellowstone experienced its largest earthquake since 2014. The magnitude was 4.4.

The quake hit the West Yellowstone area but people as far as Gardiner felt the ground shake.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.