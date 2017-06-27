Belgrade house fire started by wood stain soaked rags

A home on McTavish Lane in Belgrade was destroyed by fire this weekend.

Fire fighters say wood stain soaked rags sitting outside of the garage spontaneously combusted, and the fire was intensified by a gas can and paint thinner container nearby.

Central Valley Fire responded to the fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire fighters say two adults and a dog were home when the house caught fire—all were able to escape but a man suffered burns to his feet.

Central Valley Fire says wood stain can heat itself if it's not completely cleaned up and stored in a way that keeps the heat in the pile.

If you're getting rid of stain soaked rags, fire fighters recommend putting them in a tight-sealing container, even a Ziplock bag, then fill the rest of that container with water.