Cause unknown in Nut Hatch Drive house fire

Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
The Kalispell Police Department responded to a head-on collision on Main St.and 5th St. in Kalispell after a full-size pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was hit by a Cadillac.
A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday. Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled. Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson. We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon. She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.
A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital after she was seriously injured by two dogs on Saturday morning. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her.
Multiple agencies were dispatched Monday afternoon after a horseback riding accident left a woman with a possible broken leg in the Spanish Creek area. The woman had been kicked by a horse.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
The Western Governors' Association's annual meeting held in Whitefish through Wednesday is bringing big names to Big Sky Country, including the nation's new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Before he's slated to deliver Tuesday's keynote address at the conference, he's being followed by environmental activist groups, touting protection for public lands and national monuments.
Firefighters gather in Utah from all over to help stop the largest active wildfire in the nation.
