Report: Black girls thought to need less protection - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Report: Black girls thought to need less protection

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JESSE J. HOLLAND
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study says that American adults think that black girls are less innocent, less in need of protection and seem older than similarly aged white girls.
    
This comes from a report from Georgetown Law's Center on Poverty and Inequality. The report also finds that adults think black girls know more about adult topics and know more about sex than white girls of the same age.
    
And those perceptions are greater when it comes to younger black girls from ages 5-9 and ages 10-14.
    
The report's authors say this may be why black girls are consistently disciplined more harshly than white girls in school. The Department of Education also said in 2014 that black girls are suspended at higher rates than girls of any other race or most boys.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/27/2017 5:02:24 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.