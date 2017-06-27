Report: Black girls thought to need less protection

By JESSE J. HOLLAND

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study says that American adults think that black girls are less innocent, less in need of protection and seem older than similarly aged white girls.



This comes from a report from Georgetown Law's Center on Poverty and Inequality. The report also finds that adults think black girls know more about adult topics and know more about sex than white girls of the same age.



And those perceptions are greater when it comes to younger black girls from ages 5-9 and ages 10-14.



The report's authors say this may be why black girls are consistently disciplined more harshly than white girls in school. The Department of Education also said in 2014 that black girls are suspended at higher rates than girls of any other race or most boys.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/27/2017 5:02:24 PM (GMT -6:00)