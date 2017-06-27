Interior Secy. Zinke announces Upper Missouri River Breaks to remain national monument

Twenty-seven national monuments up for review.

The status of one in Montana, unknown.

That is, until Tuesday.

The nation's Interior Secretary announced that the Upper Missouri River Breaks will remain a national monument.

ABC Fox Montana's Angela Marshall was the only member of the media to speak exclusively with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Tuesday at Whitefish Middle School. He told her the issue is, "settled."

******

It was a question of the minds of many: What is the future of the Upper Missouri River Breaks?

An area of land in the northeast corner of Montana that encompasses nearly 400,000 acres of local, state and federal lands?

Prime territory for hunting, fishing, water recreating, and ranching?

Now we know.

"In the case of the Upper Missouri River Breaks, I think that it is settled, so we're not going to do a further review on the Upper Missouri River Breaks."

Interior Secretary Zinke announced his recommendation of the national monument, designated in 2001, while he was in Whitefish to deliver Tuesday's keynote address for the Western Governors' Association's annual meeting.

"So I look at it, is it settled, is the governor in support of it? Are the congressional delegations supporting it? Are the counties in support of it? Is the overwhelming public interest, is that being served?"

President Trump earlier this year tasked Zinke with reviewing 27 national monuments more than 100,000 acres in size and designated after 1996.

Zinke's recommendation now effectively takes the national monument off the list of monuments that could lose their federal status or be reduced in size.

"And overall it's been a positive experience for Montana and the people that live there. I think it's best that it's settled. And so we're looking at more controversial ones that were recently done."



Zinke adding... re-opening the national monument for review would only be cause for disruption of the pristine place.

The announcement only receiving applause from various environmental activist groups, like the Center for Western Priorities and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, along with Mayor of Whitefish John Muhlfeld and Montana Governor Steve Bullock, who just Friday penned a letter to Zinke, urging him not to make any changes to the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.