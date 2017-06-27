House votes overwhelmingly to back NATO mutual defense pact - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

House votes overwhelmingly to back NATO mutual defense pact

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution reaffirming the U.S. commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact.
    
Lawmakers passed the measure Tuesday, 423-4, roughly a month after President Donald Trump failed to explicitly state his support for Article 5 during a visit to NATO headquarters. Article 5 is the alliance's "one for all, all for one" agreement. Trump did eventually back the collective defense accord.
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan sponsored the resolution, which was also backed by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
    
The resolution also voices strong support for a decision made at a NATO summit in 2014 calling for each member to spend at least 2 percent of its nation's gross domestic product on defense by 2024.
    
Trump lectured NATO members about increasing their defense spending.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.