2 grizzlies euthanized after livestock attack

STANFORD, Mont. (AP) - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized two grizzly bears for preying on livestock in Montana.



The Great Falls Tribune reports (http://gftrib.com/2sdGGq6 ) the two subadult males, who were siblings, were killed Monday.



Fish, Wildlife and Parks say the bears were the farthest east of the Rocky Mountain Front than any grizzly bear has been seen in more than a century.



According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the bears killed four calves late Friday night or early Saturday.



Fish, Wildlife and Parks and U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services responded in a joint effort to capture the bears.



The two bears are part of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem population, which is more than 1,000 bears and remains listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

6/27/2017 9:26:06 AM (GMT -6:00)