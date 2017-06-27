Lightning strikes cause three rural wildland fires - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lightning strikes cause three rural wildland fires

Frenchtown Rural Fire tackles three wildland fires Monday night following a storm. 

The fires were caused by lightning strikes. 

FRFD crews along with the Forest Service will be working overnight on a fire up in the Nine Mile area. 

