Lightning strikes cause three rural wildland fires

A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday. Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled. Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson. We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon. She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.

A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital after she was seriously injured by two pit bulls on Saturday morning. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her.

Out of New York, first lady Melania Trump quietly slips into full-time life in nation's capital.