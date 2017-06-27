Fatal crash in Kalispell under investigation

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a head-on collision on Main St.and 5th St. in Kalispell after a full-size pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was hit by a Cadillac.

The car crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on, according to the Kalispell Police.

Shortly after the arrival of law enforcement and medical personnel, the driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead. Both the driver and passenger of the pickup were treated on scene and did not require further medical attention at that time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Kalispell Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol.



The name of the deceased is not being released pending further family notification.