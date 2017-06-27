Helicopter dispatch to Spanish Creek area for woman kick by horse

Multiple agencies were dispatched Monday afternoon after a horseback riding accident left a woman with a possible broken leg in the Spanish Creek area. The woman had been kicked by a horse.

Dispatch was not able to call the reporting party back for quite some time, so little information was received initially. It was determined that the patient and her party of three other riders were well off the road, approximately 4.5 miles of the trail away from the Spanish Creek trailhead.

The decision was made to launch the Reach Air Medical helicopter based on the extended ground rescue response time to a potentially severe injury. Since 9-1-1 was called from a cell phone, coordinates of the location were immediately available to dispatchers, and they quickly forwarded the information to the helicopter dispatch.

While ground crews responded to the trailhead to stage for a possible ground rescue, the Reach helicopter responded, and located the patient in a clearing. The helicopter landed and assessed the 60-year-old woman by approximately 4:05.

The woman was given pain medication and prepped for flight transport to Bozeman Health.

The Reach Aircrew members also assisted the remaining three horseback riders to get loaded up for the trip back to the trailhead. The helicopter was headed to the hospital at about 5:10.

A team of ground rescuers accompanied a concerned family member up the trail to meet the riders, and the entire group reached the trailhead safely at 6:00. The patient was to undergo surgery for a broken tibia/fibula this evening.

Sheriff Gootkin reminds people to always be prepared for the unexpected when recreating in wilderness settings. This group’s ability to call 9-1-1 from their cell phone resulted in rescuer’s ability to quickly determine the patient’s location, and to get to her in a very timely manner.