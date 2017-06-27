After Monday lightning storm, crews battle three wildland fires

Three wildland fires kept Frenchtown Rural Fire busy Monday night. FRFD crews along with the Forest Service worked late into the night on the fires, which started by lightning up in the NineMile area.

FRFD says they did get them contained last night by putting a line around the three fires. Forest Service remained on scene to monitor fire activity.

FRFD will go back to check on fire behavior to see if it grew or went out by itself with the rain.