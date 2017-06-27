Know your city ordinances when it comes to fireworks

It's officially one week from the 4th of July. Obviously, one of the biggest attractions over the 4th are fireworks, but you need to make sure you know your city ordinances in regards to fireworks.

In Bozeman you're allowed to discharge fireworks between the 3rd and the 5th. 12pm-12am on the 3rd and 5th and 12pm to 1am on the fourth. Belgrade, allows fireworks from the first until the 5th from 10am to 11pm. Belgrade Fire Marshall Bruce Hennequin said their focus is safety.

"Obviously don't allow juveniles and underage folks to manipulate and utilize fireworks without adult supervision. Constantly attend in sight. Be conscious of where your projectiles are going, where they are landing."