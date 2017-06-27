Water experts say 'keep your feet pointed downstream' in water rescues

The Gallatin River has proven to be dangerous over the years. In the past week, two incidents have happened where search and rescue have been called to the river.

Captain Jason Jarrett with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said, in the spring and the start of summer, the rivers are still filling with run off from the mountain.

This causes the river to flow at a dangerous rate.

If you are planning to go on the river you need to make sure you have all of the tools. Personal flotation devices and throw ropes are key.

But if you're not prepared and you end up caught in the river this is what Jarrett said to do.

"If you're some place safe, stay there get someone's attention and we will come get you. If you're in the water get your feet pointed downstream and get angled towards the shore. Never go perpendicular because the current is too strong. Need to get pointed in an angle best you can towards the shore and get there," he said.

Ultimately Jarrett added if you're not prepared for the water and don't know what you're doing then stay out of it.