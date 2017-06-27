Montana house fire starts a minor wildland fire

House fire on Monday was located on Nuthatch and Robin Street started at about 3 pm.

No one was injured.

There are rumors that a cat died in the fire but Deputy Chief of the Missoula Fire Department, Chris Newman said that is not yet confirmed.

Newman also said they still don't know what caused the fire.

He does say some of the firemen were suffering from heat exhaustion because it was about 95 degrees all afternoon.

The owner of the house is a single woman.

She said she was at work when the fire started and got a call from her neighbor at about 3 pm.

She lives with her daughter, who is fortunately away at camp.

The house was engulfed in flames.

According to the Missoula Rural Fire District, the structure fire started a wildland fire that also had to be extinguished.

In response to this, the Department of National Resources and Conservation sent 3 engines and 7 firefighters.

Then Missoula Rural Fire sent 25 firefighters to the scene.

The firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread to any neighboring homes.