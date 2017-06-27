What's next after Missoula's water acquisition?

After years of court battles to gain the rights to its own water utility, how will things be different for the people of Missoula after its acquisition of Mountain Water?

In the immediate future, that answer may be “not much,” aside from a few changes in translation.

For starters, Mountain Water’s new phone number may throw off some of it’s loyal customers, and anyone enrolled in automatic bill pay will have to create a new account.

However, Public Works Director John Wilson said on Monday there will be a degree of leniency for customers as they sort through the confusion.

Wilson said their top priority has been to make sure nothing feels different or uncomfortable on a day to day basis.

"For the citizens, those customer service and billing clerks they're used to talking to when they come in the door or call on the phone, they're all still there today doing the same good work. And we're not changing any policies. Over time there will be some changes, but things are very much the same as they were."

For a look at some of the other changes, as well as how to manage your own account, visit

Wilson also said there are a number of other changes that will happen in a longer term, which he called “the quieter changes” that go on without a ton of hype.

Most of them, Wilson said, come down to investing more in the company, in a way a corporate owner would not be willing to provide.

For example, Missoula’s budget allows for $6 million toward a number of projects and maintenance needs.

According to Wilson, keeping rates low is also a top priority for the city, and he said on Monday that rate changes will only apply when the system needs an upgrade, as opposed to sending profits out of state.

In terms of worker morale, Wilson said there are several employees who are choosing not to return under the new management, but he said he spoke with about a dozen employees on Friday after the decision was final, and said they’re all optimistic and excited about the change.