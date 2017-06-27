Montana firefighters dispatched to help out with devastating fire in Utah

A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital after she was seriously injured by two dogs on Saturday morning. Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.
