Montana firefighters dispatched to help out with devastating fire in Utah

Montana firefighters are dispatched to Utah to help contain the devastating Brian Head fire.

More than 1,100 firefighters are now helping fight this fire.

The fire has spread to 43-thousand-and-800 acres, which makes it the largest active wildfire in the nation.

Monday marks the 10th day of the fire and 21 buildings, 13 of them residence, have been destroyed.

Two 20-person Montana crews, one from Helena-Lewis, and the other Clark National Forest have been dispatched to help out.

A fire spokesperson, Shayn Ward, emphasized how brave and self-less these firefighters are despite the intensity of the flames.

Ward also said “At the flame front it was pushing a 100 plus foot flames and these guys were just sitting there trying to save these homes. I mean they were real close to the point where they were having to shield their eyes and stuff from the flames. So that is pretty crazy stuff. These guys are doing everything they can to save the community.”

As of Monday, crews estimate that they have about a 10 percent containment of the flames, so the fire is not expected to be fully hemmed in until July 15th.