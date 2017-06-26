Missoula council backs Engen's support of Climate Action Agenda

A third Montana city is showing its own support of national efforts to affect climate change, but this time it's a city council backing their mayor.

Missoula joins Bozeman and Whitefish as three Montana cities in which their mayor has signed the Mayor's National Climate Action Agenda.

Missoula Mayor John Engen first signed his own support on June 12th, and on Monday the city council followed suit in their support of Engen.

All of this comes after President Trump stated his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement in the early days of June.

In response, mayors from more than 300 cities have already signed the bill.

Missoula council member John DiBari said the resolution takes another step toward local governments making an impact at a higher level.

"There are a lot of local communities in the country that are working on this issue," said DiBari. "It's local communities, it's states, and if thats where the leadership needs to come in order to make a positive influence on the effect of climate change, then thats where it will come from."

DiBari said this resolution falls in line with a number of the city's efforts to address climate change, including their initiative to be carbon neutral by 2025.