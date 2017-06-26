Car strikes black bear, MHP offers tips to avoid animal v. car collision

Montana Highway Patrol is offering advice to drivers, after a black bear is hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

In a Facebook post, MHP reports that Sergeant Sean Finley was called to the scene of a vehicle versus black bear hit and run crash.

It happened last week on Montana Highway 200 near the Paws Up Ranch.

The black bear weighed an estimated 400 lbs.

There is no sign of the vehicle that struck it.

As a reminder, MHP is offering drivers tips when encountering wildlife. The first, never veer. MHP reports that this can cause your vehicle to lose control, potentially resulting in a more serious crash.

If a crash with wildlife is unavoidable, follow these guidelines:

1) don't swerve

2) brake firmly

3) hold on to the steering wheel

4) stay in your lane

5) always wear your seatbeat