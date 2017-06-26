Great video: Father, son rescued from Gallatin River

A 29-year-old Bozeman man is out of the hospital and back with his family, after rescuing his young son from the Gallatin River.



The Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office says the father and and his 6-year-old son were floating with three more family members, the man's wife, a toddler and an infant, when their raft capsized and the boy was washed down stream.

Search and rescue crew members say the boy was wearing a bodysuit personal floatation device and seen by a witness going down the river by himself, screaming.



The boy's father immediately went after him and pulled him out of strainer trees that snagged him, reaching the near by island.



Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue shared video showing a helicopter drop a boat to rescue crews, who were then able to get to the man and child from the island and take them to shore.



Emergency responders examined the father and son and found the man had no pulse in his neck or wrist. He was initially listed in critical condition and hospitalized. Search and Rescue confirmed the man was released Monday.



Search and rescue says the boy did not need medical attention.