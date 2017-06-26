Interior Secy. Zinke to deliver keynote address at Western Governors' Assoc. meeting, activists urge public land protection

The Western Governors' Association's annual meeting held in Whitefish through Wednesday is bringing big names to Big Sky Country, including the nation's new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Before he's slated to deliver Tuesday's keynote address at the conference, he's being followed by environmental activist groups, touting protection for public lands and national monuments.

Secy. Zinke right now is reviewing 27 monuments across the country to recommend whether they should be resized or even eliminated.

This includes Montana's nearly 400,000-acre Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The review is raising big concerns from environmental groups, like the Center for Western Priorities.

It's even launched a multi-state ad campaign.

ABC Fox Montana spoke with one rancher back in April, who had said he and other supporters of the review want to manage the land as they have for generations and without a lot of government oversight.

Others are calling out Zinke for not listening to locals.

One activist recently tried to question Zinke about the Bears Ears National Monument and if he thoroughly discussed the monument's review with tribal members.

In one video from non-profit, PANDOS, Zinke is seen waving his finger at an organizer and telling her to "be nice" as she tries to get her questions answered.

