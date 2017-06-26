Bicyclists & Montana DUI Laws - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bicyclists & Montana DUI Laws

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A hot topic often discussed in Montana drunk driving.

ABC FOX Montana is still in the 100 deadliest days of summer.

That's the time from Memorial Day to Labor Day deemed the deadliest days to be on Montana's roads.

However, ABC FOX Montana learned Monday riding your bike while intoxicated is legal in Montana.

Detective Sergeant Scott Pastian of Missoula City Police Department said he believes that it’s the motor that makes a difference.

However, one bicyclist, today told ABC FOX Montana it should be against the law.

"That doesn't sit well with me. I know as a rider, I have to obey all traffic laws like a driver. If anything I think there can be more damage if I was out drinking and riding my bicycle,” said Teri Gonzalez a Missoula bicyclist.

Although keep in mind you can still get a ticket if you fail to obey traffic laws.

Even though bicycling while drunk is not a part of the DUI law, it is still not suggested to bike drunk. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.