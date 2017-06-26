Bicyclists & Montana DUI Laws

A hot topic often discussed in Montana drunk driving.

ABC FOX Montana is still in the 100 deadliest days of summer.

That's the time from Memorial Day to Labor Day deemed the deadliest days to be on Montana's roads.

However, ABC FOX Montana learned Monday riding your bike while intoxicated is legal in Montana.

Detective Sergeant Scott Pastian of Missoula City Police Department said he believes that it’s the motor that makes a difference.

However, one bicyclist, today told ABC FOX Montana it should be against the law.

"That doesn't sit well with me. I know as a rider, I have to obey all traffic laws like a driver. If anything I think there can be more damage if I was out drinking and riding my bicycle,” said Teri Gonzalez a Missoula bicyclist.

Although keep in mind you can still get a ticket if you fail to obey traffic laws.

Even though bicycling while drunk is not a part of the DUI law, it is still not suggested to bike drunk.