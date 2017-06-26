Helpful reminders about this year's firework season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Helpful reminders about this year's firework season

MISSOULA -

This fourth of July, the Missoula Rural Fire District is bringing on additional staff to deal with the ever-mounting fireworks calls.

On Average Fireworks every year start 18,000 fires, which injure dozens of people, according to National Fire Protection Association.

ABC FOX Montana asked a Missoula firefighter how the agency plans for the high call volume over the holiday.

Chief Deputy Chris Newman of Missoula Rural Fire District said if people don't light them off in the city limits, It will help cut down on emergencies.

"You cannot use fireworks on forest service lands, you cannot use fireworks on state land, so within the county, it comes down to basically private property,” said Newman.

Deputy Chief Chris Newman also mentioned people using fireworks are still responsible for damages or injuries.

