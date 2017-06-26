MCPS hosts groundbreaking ceremony at site of the newest elementary school

Courtesy MCPS

Missoula County Public Schools hosted a ground breaking ceremony on Monday, June 26th at the site of the new school at the corner of Big Fork Road and Lower Miller Creek Road. The as yet unnamed school being built on this site will replace Cold Springs Elementary.

Superintendent Mark Thane was joined by Principal, Susan Daniel, Supervisor of Operations and Maintenance, Burley McWilliams, Executive Director of Business and Operations, Pat McHugh as well as staff from A&E Architects , Sletten Construction and Hulteng, Inc. at the short ceremony.

The construction on the new site will begin immediately and will be complete by August 2018 for the first day of school in the 18-19 school year. The 8 acres for the new site was purchased by the District for $500,000 in November of 2017 following the site selection approval by voters.

During construction, Cold Springs students will attend school at the current Cold Springs Elementary. No plans have been made for the future of Cold Springs Elementary beyond the 2017-18 school year.

Construction on several schools including Cold Springs, Lowell, Franklin, Russell, Washington, Willard and Hellgate will occur all summer long as part of the Smart School 2020 projects. The construction and capital improvement projects are funded by an $88 million elementary district bond and a $70 million high school district bond approved by voters on November 3, 2015. Projects are currently in progress and will continue into the year 2020.

Information and images related to the Cold Springs design are posted on the school’s website at: www.mcpsmt.org/coldsprings