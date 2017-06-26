Emergency vehicles responded to a large house fire on Nut Hatch and Robin Street in Missoula Monday morning. When firefighters arrived, heavy black smoke was billowing from the home and threatening other houses nearby.

At the same time, the fire started a wildland fire. Crews worked to extinguish this quickly and verified that no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but initial thoughts are that it started at the one of the front corners of the house.

No one was in the house at the time, "which is a relief for [the homeowners], a relief for us and a relief for everyone involved," the fire chief said.

A few firefighters are experiencing heat exhausted. It's currently around 94-degrees out. The chief says they're being taken care of.

At this time there is the possibility of a cat that might have died in the fire, but this isn't confirmed yet.

Firefighters are working cautiously to avoid ruining evidence.

The Red Cross is helping the family of the home.