Missing Developmentally Disabled Woman in Whitehall

A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday.

Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled.

Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson.

We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon.

She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.

We’re told she recently moved out of her parent's home and is living with friends.

Kirsten was last seen riding her red, Yamaha ATV going south on Division Street in Whitehall.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working with the U.S. Forest Service, Madison and Silver Bow counties in the search for Kirsten.

Take a good look at her face. If you see or have seen Kirsten, authorities ask that you give them a call.

We’ll have more on the search on the FOX Montana News at 9:00 and the ABC Montana News at 10:00.