Woman fatally attacked by dogs

A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.

The two animals have been euthanized voluntarily by their owners.

AP News reports that Barnes was an organ donor and has been kept on live support at a Billings hospital while rabies tests are being conducted.

One of the dog breeds is undetermined; the other dog was a pit bull.