Woman badly injured in pit bull attack

A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital Monday after she was seriously injured by two pit bulls on Saturday morning.
Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her. Sheriff Gootkin says the attack occurred off of Huffine Ln. in Bozeman.
Sheriff Gootkin says the two dogs are being held at a Bozeman veterinarian's office.
No charges have been filed at this time, but more information about the attack is expected this afternoon.
After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Emergency vehicles are responding to a large house fire on Nuthatch and Robin Street in Missoula. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but firefighters are actively working the scene. Our reporter is on location gathering more information and we'll update here as soon as information becomes available.
A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.
Courtesy MSU News Service The members of Montana State University’s Bobcat Rodeo team have scattered now. Nearly all are competing in summer rodeos throughout the West, polishing up skills in preparation for the fall collegiate season following the recent College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities say they found homemade bombs in a home after the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper.
There’s no way to properly celebrate Independence Day without fireworks, but the National Fire Protection Association would prefer that people leave the explosions to the professionals.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo.
A quest to find the best burger statewide. Submissions will start on July 1st on social media. See article for details.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.
