Woman badly injured in pit bull attack

A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital Monday after she was seriously injured by two pit bulls on Saturday morning.

Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her. Sheriff Gootkin says the attack occurred off of Huffine Ln. in Bozeman.

Sheriff Gootkin says the two dogs are being held at a Bozeman veterinarian's office.

No charges have been filed at this time, but more information about the attack is expected this afternoon.