UPDATE: Woman badly injured in dog attack

UPDATE: 65-year-old Melissa Barnes was declared brain dead Sunday, following an attack by two dogs.



Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Barnes was doing yard word when the two dogs, one confirmed to be a pit bull, attacked her.

The dogs were voluntarily put down by their owner Monday afternoon. Necropsies were performed and the dogs tested negative for rabies.



Sheriff Gootkin says Barnes is an organ donor and was being kept on life support while the dogs were being tested for disease.

The attacks, and what provoked them, are still under investigation.

A Bozeman woman remains in a Billings hospital Monday after she was seriously injured by two pit bulls on Saturday morning.

Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the woman was not a stranger to the two dogs that attacked her. Sheriff Gootkin says the attack occurred off of Huffine Ln. in Bozeman.

Sheriff Gootkin says the two dogs are being held at a Bozeman veterinarian's office.

No charges have been filed at this time, but more information about the attack is expected this afternoon.