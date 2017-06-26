Man hospitalized after rescuing 6-year-old son from river

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A southwestern Montana man was hospitalized after rescuing his 6-year-old son from the Gallatin River.



Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the man, a woman and three children were rafting at about 6 p.m. Sunday north of Manhattan when the raft capsized and boy ended up in the water. Someone called 911 to report seeing the boy floating down the river wearing floaties on his arms and screaming.



The father was able to catch up with the boy and get to an island. The woman and two children, including an infant, were able to make it to shore.



Rescuers got the boy to shore but Gootkin says the father was in critical condition without a pulse in his wrist. He was flown to a Bozeman hospital. There was no word on his condition on Monday.

