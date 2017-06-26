Man hospitalized after rescuing 6-year-old son from river - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man hospitalized after rescuing 6-year-old son from river

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A southwestern Montana man was hospitalized after rescuing his 6-year-old son from the Gallatin River.
    
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the man, a woman and three children were rafting at about 6 p.m. Sunday north of Manhattan when the raft capsized and boy ended up in the water. Someone called 911 to report seeing the boy floating down the river wearing floaties on his arms and screaming.
    
The father was able to catch up with the boy and get to an island. The woman and two children, including an infant, were able to make it to shore.
    
Rescuers got the boy to shore but Gootkin says the father was in critical condition without a pulse in his wrist. He was flown to a Bozeman hospital. There was no word on his condition on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.