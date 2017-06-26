Help keep wildfires away, trim your grass

KALISPELL- Each year those with the City of Kalispell send a plea to their residents; trim your grass down.

According to the city, each year after July 1st it is the duty of all owners or occupants of any property in the city to trim all grass over eight inches in height and remove all weeds from their properties.

The purpose of the ordinance is to prevent the spread of wildfire, as the grass and weeds dry, as well as the spread of noxious weeds within the City of Kalispell.



For the safety of you and your home, according to a release, ‘please be a good neighbor and make every effort to maintain your property by mowing or removing tall grasses and weeds before they become a fire hazard.’



Although those with the City of Kalispell says, they will make every effort to work with individual property owners, they ask residents to contact the planning department office about weeds and grasses to comply with the ordinance.

And in the event, that a homeowner does not comply, the case may be turned over to the city attorney for formal action.

