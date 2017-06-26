Sexual assault suspect flees scene

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Four Corners Town Pump where a sexual assault was reported at approximately 3:00 am Monday.

The suspect, Arturo Valerio Gonzalez, fled the gas station on foot and maybe trying to hitch-hike out of the area and attempting to return to his home state of Utah.

Gonzalez is a mid 40’s Hispanic male, approximately 5’5”, 240 lbs, dark hair, clean shaven, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dirty jeans, and black shoes.

If you believe you see Gonzalez, do not approach, please call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 582-2100 and report his location.

Tips which lead to the arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a crime stoppers reward.