Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

Posted: Updated:

The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

The victim is identified as Ronald Wayne Robinson, 69, from Lakeside. 

Robinson was the operator of an ATV involved in a single vehicle crash on Adams Street in Lakeside. The ATV he was riding failed to negotiate a corner and flipped in the roadway. 

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.    

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol, and further information about the details of the crash are available from them. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.