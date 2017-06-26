Victim of 4 wheeler crash identified - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Victim of 4 wheeler crash identified

Posted: Updated:

The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

The victim is identified as Ronald Wayne Robinson, 69, from Lakeside.  Robinson was the operator of an ATV involved in a single vehicle crash on Adams Street in Lakeside. The ATV he was riding failed to negotiate a corner and flipped in the roadway. 

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.    

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol, and further information about the details of the crash are available from them. 

