UM research team to fly gadget into wildfire smoke, for research - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM research team to fly gadget into wildfire smoke, for research

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Wildfires in Montana are nothing new.

Last year, the Treasure State saw a bad fire season with more than 114,000 acres burned.

In an attempt to better understand how wildfires may affect weather, climate and even health, a group of University of Montana scientists will fly directly into the smoke of a wildfire.

UM, assistant professor of chemistry, Lu Hu,  and graduate students will spend 150 hours in the air above smoke plumes.

The team of researchers will use an instrument that will provide real-time measurements of volatile organic compounds in wildfire smoke. These compounds are typically toxic and can form ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter.

Through the data collected on their flights, in the future, we'll have a better idea of how wildfire smoke effects the environment and the health of people in downwind communities.

"Right now, the current air quality model cannot predict the wildfire impact on air quality. For one of the reasons is that we do not have good samples from the fire...what are those chemical compositions of those fire plums," says Hu.

UM is just one of five schools involved with the study, which is backed by a $3.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Test flights are planned for the end of the summer, with the major field work being conducted in Boise, Idaho in 2018.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

    White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:17:17 GMT

    Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

    Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

  • Help keep Pesto the horse alive

    Help keep Pesto the horse alive

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:01:34 GMT

    Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized.  Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.

    Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized.  Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.

  • Triathlon benefits Flathead Youth Homes

    Triathlon benefits Flathead Youth Homes

    Saturday, June 24 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-24 18:57:32 GMT

    All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.

    All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.