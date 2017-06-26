Father, son rescued in cold, fast moving, Gallatin River - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Father, son rescued in cold, fast moving, Gallatin River

BOZEMAN -

Gallatin County Search and Rescue were called to the Gallatin River Sunday around 6 pm after reports of a boy floating down the river. 

According to a release, the father of the child also swam down the river and rescued his son from a group of strainer trees.  

Search and Rescue immediately began searching the river. The two were found on an island that was difficult to access.

The two were reached by a Zodiac boat and the son was transported to shore.

However, search and rescue teams reported that the father was in critical condition with no pulse.

They were able to short haul the father to Axtel Bridge where he was then flown to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. 

