Father and son pulled from rushing river, father in critical condition

Gallatin County Search and Rescue were called to the Gallatin River Sunday around 6 pm after reports were given of a boy floating down the river.

According to a release, the father of the child also swam down the river, attempting to rescue his son from a group of strainer trees.

Search and Rescue immediately began searching the river in hopes of saving the father and son from dangerous condition.

The two were found on an island that was difficult to access.

The father and son were reached by a Zodiac boat and the son was transported to shore.

They were able to short haul the father to Axtel Bridge where he was then flown to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, the father was in critical condition with no pulse.