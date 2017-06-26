Avoid a BBQ disaster, here's how - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Avoid a BBQ disaster, here's how

BOZEMAN -

Summer is here which means it's time to get the barbecues out.

But, experts say, it's also an important to remember barbecue safety.

Last year close to 9,000 fires started due to barbecues. 

Josh Charles Bozeman Fire Engineer says that July is the peak time for grill fires. So it's important to remember these four steps. 

  1. Don't leave barbecue unattended 
  2. Watch out for kids and animals 
  3. Keep the back from deck railings and the siding of a house 
  4. Clean your barbecue 

Charles added, “Another common thing with Barbecue fires are the coal driven fires and taking the hot coals out of there and putting them in a plastic garbage can. They stay hot and maintain their heat for several days so if you are going to put them in a garbage can make sure it's a metal can and douse them in water before you throw them away. 

Most importantly, dial 911 in case of an emergency. 

