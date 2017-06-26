Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting i - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rally held in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to protest the painting in the Sunrise Saloon

MISSOULA -

A rally was held at Kiwanis Park in Missoula yesterday afternoon in response to arguments about a painting in Missoula's Sunrise Saloon.

A woman named Yolanda Garcia believed the photo was of a lynching and was very offended by it.

She asked the owner to take it down but he refused to.

There are several comments and reactions to this on social media that drew great attention to this controversy.

Garcia last minute decided to change the location of the rally from outside of the sunrise saloon to Kiwanis Park because she said she is a peaceful person and wanted to avoid any potential threats and confrontation.

She also changed the time of the rally from 6 PM to 3 PM.

Garcia said she got threats on Facebook, so she wanted to try and make the scene for the rally as safe and peaceful as possible.

In fact, Garcia said it was a peaceful rally.

She said they had food, sodas, and water, and offered it to everyone who showed up.

Garcia expressed that she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the rally because it brought a supportive group of people together.

