'Lynching painting' controversy sparks Missoula rally

A painting displayed in Missoula's Sunrise Saloon divided Missoulian's over the artwork's content.

Yolanda Garcia, a Missoula resident said she believes a photo hanging in the bar, which depicts a lynching, is offensive.

A few weeks ago, she asked the owner to take it down. She posted a video on Facebook of the altercation during which the owner of the Sunrise Saloon, Rick Zavarell, explained his side.

"The painting was based on the last hanging at the Missoula County Court House," Zavarell said in the video. He explains that he asked an artist to paint it based on Zavarell's memory of a photo.

According to DeathPentaltyUSA.org, the last hanging in Missoula was of Philip 'Slim' Coleman for robbery and murder. Coleman was an African American man who was hanged in 1943. Coleman murdered two people, the second murder involved man named Lewis Brown, who's race is unknown. Brown was sentenced to life.

Zavarell asked the people complaining about the photo if other art and decor offended them including the traps on the wall, making a point that a lot of things can be portrayed as offensive depending on the person.

Garcia answers back with "to compare the lynching of humans to trapping an animal is absurd."

Zavarell tells her and the man, “I and the rest of the costumers see nothing offensive about that.”

A patron in the bar tells Garcia and the man "If you don't like it, don't come in here."

The picture was eventually removed, but during the dispute, Zavarell said that the painting is historical and that the men being hanged in it aren't black. If it's based on the last hanging in Missoula, it's unclear as to why there are three people being hanged, but Zavarell did say the painting's contents are based on his memory of a photo and not an actual reference.

In response to the video, many people left comments and reactions

This past Sunday, Garcia decided to change the location of the rally, last minute from outside of the Sunrise Saloon to Kiwanis Park. She said she is a peaceful person and wanted to avoid any potential threats and confrontation.

Garcia told ABC FOX Montana that she did receive threats on Facebook over the issue.

We did reach out to those with the Sunrise Saloon for comment but have yet to hear back.

Our previous coverage of this story can be found here.

Garcia expressed that she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the rally because it brought a supportive group of people together.