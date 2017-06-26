Burger quest to find the best burger in Montana

The Montana Food and Agriculture Network is launching a statewide burger quest.

The network believes this will help bring state and national attention to Montana's locally produced meat.

The Marketing Coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Network, Jene Matzkanin, said many people have talked about putting in submissions from the Missoula Club in Missoula, Parker’s in Drummond, and many other places.

She said there are going to be a lot of quality contestants.

This all started because a little over a month ago the Thrillist released a top 100 burger list, which was created by a national burger critic, Kevin Alexander.

Alexander. He traveled to 30 cities and ate 330 burgers over the course of the year.

Jene said Montana did not make the list and was not even a stop on Alexander’s journey.

“There are so many local agricultural resources and the Food and Ag Network itself is big on locally produced food and value-added agriculture.," Jene said, "And so to have a resource like we do for cattle and to to have the best beef in the nation, what better way to get the residents in Montana excited about locally produced food."

Montanans pride themselves on having such valuable resources for cattle and beef that this will be an exciting way to show off the quality of Montana's meat, she adds

The quest will start July 1st and will go until the end of the month.

Jene explained the instructions and rules for this quest.

Jene said, "Make sure it is only made with Montana beef. Take a picture of it and upload it to social media and #mtburgerquest. And if you are super text savy do @mtlocalfood."

At the end of July when the burger quest ends, the Food and Agriculture Network will compile a list of submissions and issue a poll that will allow the local residents to vote for the best burger in Montana.



This quest will hopefully get Alexander’s attention, so that next time Montana will be a "must be" destination for the nation's top burgers.