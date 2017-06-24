White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

Amtrak trains are essential for people like Kalispell resident Terry Browning. Without Amtrak Browning tells us she would not have been able to get to her job in Washington State.

Browning explains, “I rode Amtrak every week during the winter so that I could get back and forth from Washington State.”

Arlene Ross from Lakeside tells us that proposed budget cuts would be cutting 2.4 billion dollars in transportation funding, which would severely impact the long distance rail service.

Other trains under threat are the Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief and Coast Starlight, and that’s just to name a few.

Amtrak also helps people who can’t afford to fly to a destination locations get there. Ross tells us a few years ago her sister’s family vacationed in Disney Land and without the train would not have been able to afford the trip.

Ross explains, “There’s no way they could’ve afforded to fly everybody down there. So it is an asset to the community.”

Browning and Ross tell us that Senator Daines and Tester have supported their efforts to keep the Empire Builder running.

If you want to support this issue and have your voice heard, call congress at 202-224-3121. Provide your zip code and speak with your representatives and both senators. Most likely you will speak with a staff member in the office. This person will keep track of how many people call on this specific issue.